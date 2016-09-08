Imran Khan hints change of plan for Lahore protest

ISLAMABAD: Backtracking from his earlier announcement, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan Thursday hinted at changing the venue and date of protest in Lahore against corruption and investigation into Panama Leaks.

Talking to media persons, outside the Parliament House here on Thursday, Imran Khan said that they would consult the opposition and take a decision about the final venue and date of the protest.

He however said the protest at Jati Umra is justified because it is camp office of the Prime Minister and pointed out that protests are held at the Down Street in London, which is residence of the British Prime Minister.

It is worth mentioning that at a public meeting in Karachi, Imran Khan had announced to stage a protest at Raiwind on 24th September near the residence of the Prime Minister.

To a question, the PTI chief said that they do not believe in breaking legs of the opposition and said ‘Gullu’ are in PML-N and not in his party.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Vice Chairman on the occasion made it clear that they would not attack the residence of the Prime Minister.

It is mention here that several opposition parties opposed the holding of protest at Raiwind. PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday openly opposed the protest in front of the residence of the Prime Minister.

Earlier speaking in the national assembly, the PTI chairman said he does not accept Sardar Ayaz Saddiq as a speaker because he took partial decision regarding references against Imran Khan and the Prime Minister. He said while the Speaker rejected the reference against the Prime Minister and sent the one against him (Imran) to the Election Commission. He said he was being victimised politically. He said speaker is no more impartial and blackmailing the opposition.

“A speaker is supposed to be impartial and loyal to democracy, not to the Prime Minister’s self-interest,” Khan asserted while speaking in the National Assembly.

He said that Ayaz Saddiq as speaker should have accepted and forwarded both references but instead he proved himself partisan.

The PTI chief alleged that Ayaz Saddiq is sitting in the parliament and succumbing to Nawaz Sharif’s pressure.

“His (Nawaz Sharif’s) modus operandi is to buy people, or then crush them with pressure,” Khan claimed.

He said that it is job of democratic institutions to keep check on corruption. When there is corruption by leaders in a country, funds meant for the public are diverted into their pockets.

“Sadly Ayaz Saddiq is not here today. We want to ask him, what is there of mine that stands undeclared since 2013?” Imran Khan asked. He further asserted: “If there was anything hidden, why my papers were not challenged in 2013? All my assets were disclosed.”

Imran said the government wants to silence him and he was being threatened to keep shut. He said it was his duty to raise voice over Panama Leaks as Prime Minister’s name is mentioned in them. He accused the Prime Minister for money laundering. He said when they raise voice against corruption, the government claims that democracy was being derailed. He said if the leader is above the law, then how there could be democracy.

He said the countries move forward through strong institutions but claimed that the government has established control on all institutions.

He asked the PML-N parliamentarians to think about the country instead of personal gains.

After the speech of Imran Khan, the opposition staged a walk out from the National Assembly over references against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman that the National Assembly speaker sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan.