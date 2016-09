HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose in the morning session and Shanghai pared early losses after China released data showing imports rose in August for the first time in 22 months.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.39 percent, or 93.13 points, to 23,834.94 by lunch.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, dipping 0.85 points to 3,091.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, added 0.14 percent, or 2.91 points, to 2,047.46.