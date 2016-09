At least seven police personnel sustain injuries in a grenade attack on patrolling mobile here on Thursday in Peshawar.

As per details, the mobile was on its routine patrolling at Warsak Road. Some unidentified men threw a grenade on mobile which left seven personnel injured.

Rescue sources said, the injured policeman were shifted to nearest hospital for first aid.

Heavy contingents of forces reached at the site and cordoned off the area. Search operation is underway in the area as well.