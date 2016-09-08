Football team leaves for Scotland without NOC

ISLAMABAD: A football team under-17 left for Scotland this week without obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).



Talking to APP, a PSB official said PSB refused to issue the required NOC to Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for the participation in the Under-17 Championship, clearly explaining that the PSB issues NOCs only to those sports federations which are affiliated with PSB.”

“PFF had no affiliation with the PSB, therefore, NOC was not issued for the visit of Scotland.”

The official said Moeez Akhtar Ganjera, son of PSB Director General Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera was also part of the team that flew to Scotland.

When asked whether an inquiry will be conducted or not on the Under-17 football team, the official said it is not yet known.