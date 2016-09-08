First T20: England set 140-run target against Pakistan

England made total of 135 runs in the only Twenty20 International against Pakistan with loss of seven wickets being played at Old Trafford, Manchester.



Earlier, England won the toss and decided to bat against Pakistan in only Twenty 20 International match.

Pakistan Team:

Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali

England Team:

Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moin Ali, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid