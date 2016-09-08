Country enemies trying to affect CPEC: Balochistan CM

LORALIA: Balochistan chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri on Thursday said that war on terrorism would be taken to logical end. He said that Balochistan people are fighting for defence of the country.



He was speaking as chief guest at the 59th passing out parade of Frontier Corps (FC) officers held in Loralai. As many as 3,450 cadets were passed out among which 880 were from Balochistan province.

On the occasion the Chief Minister said that FC personnel are pride of nation while their sacrifices are unforgettable. . He said that the war on terror would be continued till elimination of last terrorist from the country.

He said that the nation always lauds valor and enthusiasm of FC as well as police officers.

Talking about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that country’s enemies are trying hard to affect the project. He said the plan is for the prosperity of the country. He also advised the officers to work hard for the safety of the state.

FC Inspector General Major Gen Shabbir Afgan and other prominent members of provincial assembly also participated at the function.