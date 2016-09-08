Chawla directs ‘Road Checking Campaign’ against defaulter vehicles from Sept 20

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed to a launch ‘Road Checking Campaign’ to nab defaulted motor vehicles for non-payment of motor vehicle tax/un-registered vehicles and vehicle plying on open letters in order to meet allocated target of tax collection and the campaign will start from 20th September to 28th September except holidays.

The Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation issued these directives while presiding over a meeting in his office here on Wednesday. Secretary Excise and Taxation Dr. Mansoor Abbas Rizvi and DG E&T Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh also attended the meeting. The Minister E&T was informed that twelve checking teams consisting of E&T officers had been formed and these teams would check vehicles on 46 different spots in Karachi.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla directed the officers concerned to wear uniform during the road checking campaign and to submit a daily report of their exercise to Deputy Director Motor Registration Wing Karachi. He further directed them that there should be no road block during campaign and impounded vehicles would only be released after clearance of the outstanding dues with penalty as well. While advising the checking teams to behave politely to the vehicles owners and drivers the E&T Minister directed them to check Qingqi rickshaws, auto rickshaws, and vehicles plying without number plates, suspicious number plates or expired / temporary registration or old registration, fancy number plates or plying with Personalized Number Plates and take necessary action against them as per law.—INP