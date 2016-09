LAHORE: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore foiled an attempt to smuggle 70 capsule of heroin to Istanbul on Thursday.

According to sources, Nigerian national was arrested at Allama Iqbal Air port as he carried 70 heroin capsules concealed in his belly to Istanbul. The contraband is said to be valued at million in the international market.

ANF arrested the accused and transferred to undisclosed place for further investigation.