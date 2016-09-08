A 20- year old man died of Congo fever in Holy Family Hospital on Thursday

Rawalpindi: Dr Shafiq, Medical Superintendent at the hospital confirmed the report and said that Zulfiqar Ali was brought form Attock two day ago with the fever.

Twenty more patients were being tested for the Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever or Congo virus that has killed scores of people in Pakistan this year.

Health experts are advising citizens to take special preventive measures to avoid contracting the virus ahead of Eid ul-Azha.

To reduce the risk people are advised to wear protective clothing like long sleeves or long trousers and wear light coloured clothing to allow easy detection of ticks on the clothes.

According to them, healthcare workers caring for patients with suspected or confirmed Congo virus or handling specimens from them should implement standard infection control precautions.

These include basic hand hygiene, use of personal protective equipment, safe injection practices and safe burial practices.