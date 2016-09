TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened sharply lower on Wednesday as the yen soared against the dollar on diminishing odds of an early US rate hike.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which closed at a fresh three-month high on Tuesday, lost 1.03 percent, or 175.40 points, to 16,906.58 in the first few minutes of trade.

The broader Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.99 percent, or 13.40 points, at 1,339.18.