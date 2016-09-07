Three robbers killed in Hyderabad/Multan encounters

HYDERABAD/MULTAN: Three robbers were killed, another arrested while five managed to flee after separate encounters in Hyderabad and Multan on Wednesday . The police recovered arms and looted valuables from the possession of the robbers killed in fire exchange.



The police chased a gang of robbers fleeing after committing a robbery and approached it near Sattar Shah Graveyard in Hyderabad. An exchange of fire took place in which two wanted robbers were killed while their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene. The police recovered arms and over Rs1,00,000 looted cash from the possession of robbers killed in fire exchange.

In Khakhi Punjabi locality of tehsil Shujaabad of Multan district, police and robbers traded fire in which a wanted robber Asif Venus was killed while his three cohorts escaped from the scene.

Meanwhile, another robber was injured and arrested with pistol after fire exchange with police near Islamabad crossing.