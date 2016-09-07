S Asia has matchless potential for development: Rauf Alam

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday said that South Asia is the fastest growing region in the world with a collective growth rate of six percent which is better than all other economic blocks like EU, ASEAN and others.

We have many commonalities but political tensions have kept the group of eight nations from development since long despite one-fifth of the world’s population, natural resources, good agriculture, a big market and large number of youth which is best asset of the region, he said.

President FPCCI Abdul Rauf Alam said this while talking to President Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry Suraj Vaidya. Former President FPCCI Zubair Malik, Vice President FPCCI Zafar Bakhtawri and others were also present on the occasion.

Abdul Rauf Alam said that Saarc has the largest population of youth which is its biggest advantage but unfortunately many of them are helping developed nations become richer due to lack of opportunities at home.

We should use the population to our advantage otherwise it will transform into a big and unmanageable burden, he warned.

The President FPCCI informed that Pakistan will host Saarc summit in November in which should not focus on poverty as usual which gives a negative impression but it should be focused on prosperity.

He added that Energy Framework Agreement, Motor Vehicle Agreement and Railway Agreement will change the fate of region if implemented as we desire.

At the occasion, Suraj Vaidya said that Saarc Chamber has organised a three-day “Saarc Business Leaders Conclave” in Lahore where top entrepreneurs will be given awards and an event Titled, “Music Beyond Borders” will be held to enthral audience.

He said that Pakistan and India should engage in healthy issues and both countries should work for the benefit of the people. Stressing his point, he said that politics should be for the benefit of the people and there should be a will to resolve outstanding issues for greater good.

FPCCI and business community of Pakistan will fully cooperate with Saarc Chamber and government to bring people closer and make this region into one of the peaceful and prosperous areas, said Alam.