President of Senegal leaves Pakistan after successful, productive visit: FO

ISLAMABAD: President of Senegal, Macky Sall and his delegation departed from Pakistan on Wednesday afternoon after a highly successful and productive visit.

The President of Senegal along with a 34-member delegation paid a two-day visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Foreign Office said in a press release issued here.

Macky Sall was received at Nur Khan Airbase by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday.

The President of Senegal held delegation level talks with the Prime Minister, at the PM House, where he was presented with a tri-services Guard of Honour.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed a wide range of matters of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister offered Pakistan’s cooperation in meeting the developmental needs of Senegal and enhancing bilateral, economic, trade and defence relations. The meeting was followed by lunch, hosted by the Prime Minister in honour of the visiting President.

In the afternoon, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz called on the President of Senegal. In addition, the President of Senegal received delegations from Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Board of Investment (BOI).

The speaker of the National Assembly hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the visiting Senegalese President and the accompanying delegates.

Macky Sall and his delegation visited the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) at Wah on Wednesday.

The POF Chairman, Lt Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat received the distinguished guest and gave him a tour of the facilities.

Earlier, the President of Senegal visited Shakarparian where he planted a sapling in memory of his visit to Pakistan.