PM performs ground-breaking of various development projects in Chitral

CHITRAL: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif arrived here Wednesday to lay the foundation stones of different welfare and uplift projects besides inspecting the gigantic Lowari Tunnel project being constructed with a financial assistance of Federal Government.

Upon arrival, he was received by Advisor to the Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam and other elders of the areas besides Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) leaders of Chitral in large number.

The Prime Minister will review and inspect different developmental projects besides laying the foundation stones of various mega uplift projects including extension and repair of Boni Bozand Kor Road that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 1.108 billion.

The 25 kilometers long Boni Road would be completed with the help of federal government annual developmental program. This would help provide better communication facilities besides easy excess from different markets to Chitral City.

The PM is also expected to address a big public gathering in Chitral.