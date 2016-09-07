Pakistani SMEs offered free retail space in China

LAHORE: All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) and Zhimakaimen Economic and Trading Industrial Zone Management Company Limited, China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Head Office here on Wednesday.



In light of the MOU, the group shall provide opportunities to Pakistani Businesses and Brands to open up their shops and businesses at Jiaxing City near Shanghai.

In the wake of the emerging opportunities of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the SMEDA, as a facilitator for small and medium enterprises has been playing an active role in identifying potential investment opportunities and developing linkages between Chinese and Pakistan business sectors.

The meeting held in this regard was jointly headed by Dr. Naeem Rauf, GM-Central Support and Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry, GM-Outreach of SMEDA.

Whereas, Mr. Huang, Director Planning of the Chinese Company and Sheharyar Tahir, Head External Relations Department of SMEDA gave briefing on their respective organizations on this occasion.

Mr. Huang, Director Planning gave a detailed presentation about the Chinese group and shared that the Chinese group was involved in building large business hubs in major cities of

China and plans to build shopping complexes for countries that are along the traditional Silk Road route.

The Chinese side highlighted that there is a huge demand for Pakistani products in China and special packages will be offered to Pakistani businesses, inclusive of free value added services to ensure business establishment is facilitated in China.

During the discussion, he appreciated the offer from the Chinese side and highlighted that APBF, a representative bodyof diverse businesses including manufacturing, services and trades would benefit from this collaboration. He further elaborated that Pakistani businessmen are keen to develop their businesses in China, but face numerous challenges, which can be addressed through the support of SMEDA.

Sheharyar Tahir, Head External Relations Directorate elaborated the role of SMEDA in bringing both sides togethe rand assured the participants of SMEDA’s continued support for developing business-to-business linkages in the SME sector.

He stated the MoU signed between the two organizations would play an important role in bringing the business community closer and providing opportunities for enhancing trade. National board members from APBF and SMEDA General Managers, M. Alamgir Chaudhry, Dr Naeem Rauf, and Ms. Nadia Jahangir Seth were present during the MOU signing ceremony.