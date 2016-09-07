Pakistan trade with Iran to rise to $5bn: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Asif Ali Khan Durrani has said that the trade volume with Iran will rise to $5billion in four years.



The ambassador, in an interview with IRNA, described Iran as a brother for Pakistan, saying the two countries kept offering support to each other and enjoyed very strong friendly relations.

On Iran’s nuclear agreement with the 5+1, he said the deal had opened up many avenues for tackling problems. The deal, he said, resulted in lowering of sanctions against Iran.

He said a number of problems between the two countries like in banking areas had started to disappear due to the agreement.

Referring to the visit of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Pakistan this year, he noted that agreements in are as like electricity export, insurance, chambers of commerce, strategic commerce planning, media, medicine, healthcare and tourism were signed between the two countries.