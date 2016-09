Pakistan face England in only T20 today

MANCHESTER: After suffering 4-1 defeat in ODI series against England, Pakistan are ready to face the host in the only T20 clash on Wednesday at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The day and night match will be begun at 10:30pm on Pakistan and 6:30pm local time.

This will be the first test for Sarfraz Ahmed as a captain.

Pakistan Squad:

Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Tanveer and Ammad Butt.