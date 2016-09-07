Nisar orders formulation of a policy for issuance of armed licenses

ISLAMABAD: In a major development in relation to NADRA’s ongoing CNIC re-verification drive, 1685 aliens have voluntarily returned Pakistani CNICs as a result of a strong national security drive initiated on the instructions of the Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan.



This information was given at a meeting chaired by the Interior Minister here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by secretary interior, special secretary interior, chairman Nadra and senior officers from the Ministry of Interior.

The Interior Minister ordered for initiating legal and disciplinary proceedings against NADRA officials who had wilfully included aliens in NADRA’s database and also against those who illegally possessed fake CNICs.

The Interior Minister also gave approval, in principle, to 50 INGOs to operate in Pakistan. Cases of 15 INGOs are under scrutiny by the INGOs committee of Ministry of Interior and once they are cleared they would also be allowed to work in Pakistan.

The Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan also directed Ministry of Interior for formation of a policy for issuance of armed licenses in a phased manner. “A policy should be framed by Ministry of Interior for provision of armed licenses to the judges of superior judiciary (including High Courts), media houses, educational institutions (in the backdrop of APS School and Bacha Khan University terrorist attacks), armed forces officials, members of the Parliament and Provincial Assemblies,” pointed out the Interior Minister.

The Interior Minister observed that there should be no slackness in ongoing national security re-verification drive on part of any NADRA official since “This is a national security matter and zero tolerance policy should continue to be maintained till the termination of re-verification drive.”

According to details, 1549 Afghanis, 44 Bangladeshis, one Indian and an Indonesian had returned their Pakistani CNICs.

It was also conveyed by NADRA that so far around 67.9 million CNICs have been verified by NADRA and over 48000 aliens were identified.

The Interior Minister also approved the reward list of 45 citizens who helped NADRA in identification of aliens.

“These 45 devoted Pakistanis performed their national security duty and deserve due cash reward as per the policy,” remarked the interior minister.

The Interior Minister appreciated the response of the citizens since 92,300 citizens had themselves called on NADRA helpline for identification of aliens and verification of their CNICs record.