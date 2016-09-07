Karachi oil tanker fire leaves two dead, four injured

KARACHI: At least two people were burned to death and four others sustain injuries on Wednesday when an oil tanker over turned at Super Highway near DHA City, Karachi.

As per details, the tanker over turned due to burst tire while several vehicles behind the tanker ramped into each other.

As the result, two people were burned to death and some four others injured.

Rescuers reached the site and transported the injured to nearest hospital for treatment.

Fire brigades also arrived at the incident site and taken control on blaze.

Due to the accident, traffic movement has been temporarily suspended.