JI to hold peaceful sit-in outside PM Secretariat: Liaqat Baloch

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch announced to lodge sit-in outside Prime Minister Secretariat in Islamabad on September 08 to protest against government’s silence over illegal death sentences of JI Bangladesh leaders.

Liaqat Baloch while addressing press conference on Wednesday said that rulers’ silence over illegal executions of pro-Pakistani leadership in Bangladesh will be considered as step against national security. He said JI and its coalition partners were biggest barricade for transforming Bangladesh into Indian colony.

The JI SG demanded to immediately end diplomatic relation with Bangladesh and India by summoning ambassadors back to Pakistan. Bangladesh is one-sidedly violating trilateral agreement made between Pakistan, Bangladesh and India after 1971 war. Baloch demanded to raise voice on international forums against ongoing atrocities and mass killing continued in Bangladesh.

JI Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam, district chief Zubair Farooq Khan and All Pakistan Tajir Ittehad President Kashif Chaudhry were also present in the press conference. The leaders unanimously announced to support sit-in before PM Secretariat.

Baloch said that Kashmir movement was currently going through its most sensitive phase. He added that delay on formation of inquiry commission for probing into corruption bids and activities of anti-state in metropolis Karachi were also the biggest national issues.

The JI SG clarified that the political party has only option to protest before PM Secretariat after refusal of local authorities to demonstrate outside Bangladesh Embassy and Foreign Office (FO) building in Islamabad.

He clarified that JI leadership has constitutional and democratic right to raise voice against atrocities while it was our national responsibility not to deteriorate law and order situation.

Liaqat Baloch urged the government to initiate diplomatic struggle in member Muslim countries of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for making agreement over economic boycott of India and Bangladesh.

Baloch warned Pakistani authorities for increase in atrocities in occupied Kashmir if India succeeded in its anti-Pakistan ambitions in Bangladesh. He urged the government to play active role internationally for stopping illegal executions in Bangladesh.