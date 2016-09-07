Imran wants to attack innocent people: Pervaiz Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Pervaiz Rashid said that the government would shrewdly respond to the foolhardiness shown by Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons here, he said that Imran Khan wants to attack innocent people with his crowd which will not be tolerated.

He said that Speaker National Assembly gave the same verdict over PTI reference which was earlier announced by Supreme Court of Pakistan

If the reference had something authentic, then the Supreme Court would not have rejected it, he added.

He also said that Election Commission of Pakistan is already having PTI’s reference against PM Nawaz.