Hurriyet extends joint protest program till 16th September

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyet Conference in occupied Kashmir has extended the joint protest programme from September 9 to September 16, Kashmir Media Service reports.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, and other Hurriyet leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik gave the call for joint protest calendar.

They appealed people to join one and all for `Azadi March’ towards Central Eidgahs at District Tehsil and Town level.

The participants, they said would march towards UNO Office after the rally for submitting a memorandum to be conveyed to 71st Session of General Assembly of United Nations starting on 13th of September.