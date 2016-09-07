HEC Roadmap for next 10 years to be devised: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal said Wednesday that 10,000 PhD scholars would be produced on emergency basis during next 10 years.

While chairing a high-level meeting to formulate an action plan for Pak-US Knowledge Corridor here, he said, a roadmap would be devised for Higher Education Commission (HEC) for next 10 years.

In this regard, a national level conference would be organized to formulate the roadmap, he added.

He said, strong laboratories and calls rooms of any country guarantee a strong nation.

Chairman, HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and vice chancellors of the universities attended the meeting.