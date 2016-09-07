Djokovic into US Open semis as Tsonga retires

NEW YORK: Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached his 10th successive US Open semi-final on Tuesday when Jo-Wilfried Tsonga retired from their quarter-final with a left knee injury while trailing 6-3, 6-2.

It was the third time in five matches that an opponent’s injury has worked to Djokovic’s advantage.

He received a walkover into the third round, and played just six games before fourth-round foe Mikhail Youzhny retired hurt.

The Serbian world number one will face another Frenchman, Gael Monfils, for a place in Sunday’s championship match after the 10th seed downed compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.