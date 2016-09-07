CM Murad visits old city areas, promises to fix roads in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah set out on Tuesday night expedition around the city, visiting important monuments and talking to the public.



At the Old City area he took pictures of heritage buildings. The public swarmed around him, speaking about their issues — broken roads and garbage dumps;

He also walked through the congested Kharadar area in Lyari. The Chief Minister promised the people of Lyari that he will bring back peace in the inner-city locality which has in the past been troubled by gangs.

He added that he will revive sports in the area.

Speaking to the media he accepted that the streets of Karachi are in a deplorable condition. “We are trying to reconstruct them. In the budget this year Rs10 billion were announced for Karachi. We also need to work out something to remove garbage from the streets of Karachi,” he said.