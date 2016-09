ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has advised that all branches of commercial banks and Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) will remain open on Saturday, September 10, 2016 from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM in order to cater the banking needs of general public.

The Banks and MFBs are accordingly advised to ensure that their branches should strictly observe the aforesaid timings, said a press release.