Air Force day being celebrated today

ISLAMABAD: Air Force Day is being observed today (Wednesday) with traditional zeal and dignity across the country to commemorate the heroics of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in the war of 1965 against India.

Pakistan Air Force celebrates September 7 as the PAF Day in commemoration of the PAF’s role in defending the country and remembering its martyrs of the 1965 war.

Air shows and other programmes will mark the Pakistan Air Force’s role in defending the nation in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

In Karachi, special Air Shows and exhibition will be held at PAF Base Masroor where weapons, warplanes and special gear used by Air Force have been put on display for the visitors.