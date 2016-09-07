5 Afghans among 18 suspects held in Mianwali

MIANWALI: As many as 18 suspects including five Afghan nationals were arrested during a joint search operation conducted by Police and intelligence agencies in different areas of the district.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali Sadiq Ali Dogar, police and intelligence agencies conducted raids in different areas of the district under the National Action Plan (NAP). During the actions, bio-metric verification of the residents was carried out. As a result, 18 suspects including five Afghan citizens were taken into custody.

The arrested persons were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.