20 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims die of natural death

ISLAMABAD: As many as 20 Pakistani hujjaj of government scheme so far died natural death during the Hajj 2016 while a total of 1234 pilgrims have been admitted in hajj mission hospitals.

Sources of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony added that 340 have been admitted in Saudi hospitals for treatment

Morever, Hajj Complaint Cell established by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has redressed 494 complaints of pilgrims out of 530 received so far from pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

According to official sources, most of complaints related to luggage lost. Complaint Cell was in process of resolving 24 complaints.

The sources said that the intending pilgrims had also lodged 65 complaints of the supply of unhealthy food.