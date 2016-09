SARGODHA: Two persons were murdered in separate incidents in Miani nad Joharabad police limits.



Police sources said on Tuesday that a farmer Nawab Khan of village Chaksaida was sleeping at out house when some unknown armed persons came there and shot him dead on spot and fled.

Similarly, some unknown persons axed to death a young man Muhammad Shahbaz of Chak 49-MB at home and threw the body into the canal near Chak 50-ML.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.