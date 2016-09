TOKYO: Tokyo stocks edged higher Tuesday morning with Japan’s major banks extending gains, after the benchmark index hit a three-month high.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which on Monday closed above 17,000 for the first time since the end of May, added 0.22 percent, or 36.64 points, to sit at 17,074.27 by the lunch break.

The broader Topix index of all first-section shares gained 0.48 percent, or 6.48 points, to 1,350.33.