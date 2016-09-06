Three security personnel killed in Mastung

MASTUNG: Three security personnel including father and son were killed in separate target killing incidents in different areas here on Tuesday.

According to security forces, a sub inspector Abdullah and his son constable Gul Hassan were going to their house from police station after duty when some unidentified armed men riding on a motorcycle opened fire at them, killing them on the spot.

The attackers managed to flee from the scene after shooting.

In another firing incident occurred in Kanddav area of Mastung, a levis personnel was shot dead by unidentified armed motorcyclists.