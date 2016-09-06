Three burnt alive in accident

HAFIZABAD: Three people were burnt to death when a fire erupted after collision between an oil-tanker and a truck near Motorway Interchange Pindi Bhattian on Tuesday.



According to police, the truck was on way to Pindi Bhattian when the oil-tanker coming from opposite direction collided with it and the tanker caught fire.

Resultantly, the driver and two others were burnt alive while the bodies were shifted to a local hospital. The bodies could not be identified yet.

The truck driver fled while police have registered a case against him.