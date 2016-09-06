Senegal’s President given guard of honour at PM House

ISLAMABAD: President of Senegal Macky Sall was warmly received when he arrived here at the PM House Tuesday on a two-day official visit.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif earlier received President Macky Sall at the Nur Khan Air base.

Upon his arrival at the Prime Minister House national anthems of the two countries were played. The President of Senegal was presented a guard of honour by a contingent of the armed forces. He reviewed the guard.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif introduced the Senegalese President with his cabinet. The visiting dignitary also introduced his 34-member delegation to the Prime Minister.

The visit of a Senegalese leader to Pakistan comes after 15 years.

Later, the two sides proceeded for delegation-level talks.