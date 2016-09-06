Senegal President arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: President of Senegal Macky Sall received a warm welcome as he arrived here Tuesday on a two-day official visit.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif received the President of Senegal at Nur Khan Airbase.

A red carpet was rolled out for the dignitary and children attired in national dress presented him bouquets.

The President of Senegal would hold talks with the Prime Minister aimed at exploring new avenues of cooperation. He would also sign Memorandum of Understanding to further strengthen bilateral relations in different fields.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz was also at the airport to receive the guest.