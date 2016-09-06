Railways bears Rs152 mln burden owing to concession fare

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways had to bear Rs 152.914 million financial burden in the first ten months of the last financial year owing to the provision of subsidised tickets to the entitled persons.

Railways officials are entitled to travel on free passes and tickets in limited number each year, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

“The persons entitled to travel free or on concessional rates are provided the facility of advance reservation at all reservations/booking offices of Pakistan Railways,” the official added.

He said that Pakistan Railways also providing concessional rates to local and foreign students to travel in trains on 50 percent concession.

“The department is also providing 50 per cent concession to blind/disabled persons. However, blind students are being given 65 per cent concession and their accompanying attendant 50 per cent off on tickets”, he said.

He said that sports athletes are being given concession at the rate of 40 percent and journalists are being offered concession at the rate of 80 per cent and their spouses 50 per cent.

Senior Citizens are being offered 25 per cent concession in AC/Class and 50 percent in economy class, sources disclosed.

Tourists are being offered 25 percent concession, scouts and girl guides were also being given 50 percent. Members of Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), Pakistan Chapter are also traveling on concessional rates, the sources said.

“There is no proposal under consideration of the government at present to withdraw these concessions,” the official added.