Prominent educationist Dr Abdul Wahab passed away

KARACHI: Prominent educationist Professor Dr. Abdul Wahab passed away at a local hospital on Tuesday.

According to family sources, he remained admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital for the past one week, suffering from number of ailments. He was also put on the ventilator.

Late Professor, Dr Abdul Wahab had served as the Director of Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi and also served as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi.

He was author of several books and was conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan and the Order of Rising Sun by the government of Japan.