PARC research institute in Thatta introduces new sugarcane technology

KARACHI: National Sugar and Tropical Horticulture Research Institute (NSTHRI) of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, at Makli near Thatta city, has introduced multifunction plastic film technology in sugarcane besides coming up with various new varieties of banana and tomato etc.

This sugarcane technology benefits the farmers in terms of maximum germination and increased cane yield, and reduces the irrigation water application as compared to farmers normal practice.

This was informed to the print and electronic media representatives, based in Karachi who were taken to this important agriculture research facility about 100 Kilometres away from here, said a press statement on Tuesday.

NSTHRI’s compound comprised office buildings, laboratories andresidential buildings on 4 acres of land which was purchased fromgovernment of Sindh.

The institute owns 60 acre agricultural land used for sugarcane breeding research at Deh Kalakot on Thatta-Ghorabari road, almost 14 km from the main office.

Director, NSTHRI, Dr. Abdul Fatah Soomro in his presentation highlighted the objectives and achievements of this research centre.

The main objective of NSTHRI is to develop high yielding sugarcane varieties with best sugar recovery percentage and having significant performance in different agro-ecological zones of the country.

For achieving this goal, the institute had been working on development of new sugarcane varieties through local and exotic fuzz (true seed of sugarcane) since 1990.

The achievements included : Evaluation and selection of newsugarcane genotypes for variety development. Every year, more than5000 new sugarcane clones/genotypes were being developed through localand exotic fuzz. Testing of these sugarcane genotypes was being madein different evaluation and selection experiments at the farm.

The NSTHRI has released Thatta-10, Thatta-2109 and Thatta-326sugarcane commercial varieties. Whereas, Thatta-300, sugarcane varietyof the institute were at final stage of approval process withProvincial Seed Council, Sindh.

Dr Soomro said the other two up-coming varieties of the institute i.e. Thatta-910 and Thatta-1312 are possessing quite attracting features, which had also been finalized through all varietal selection stages and were in NUVYT study.

Under Pak-China Cooperation project, the institute worked on 07 Chinese sugarcane varieties, out of these, 2 varieties i.e. YT-53 andYT-55 proved to be best. The proposal for YT-55 sugarcane variety had been submitted to Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC), PARC, Islamabad for approval.

NSTHRI also successfully introduced direct drilling sowing technique of rice in lower Sindh, which benefited the farmers in water shortage areas, he said.

NSTHRI had introduced zero tillage sowing technique in wheat in Thatta and Sujwal districts.

Through this technique, wheat can be sown without tillage on residual moisture of paddy harvested field.

This technique benefited the growers in saving the land preparation expenditure for wheat sowing.

The PARC’s senior scientist said NSTHRI, Thatta has also mandate to conduct research on horticultural, cereals and oils seed crops for their profitable production in coastal areas. Mother plants of different fruit viz. ber, chikoo, falsa, papaya, casheu nuts, pomegranate, injeer and saroo have been planted on soil raised bed sunder drip irrigation system at NSTHRI, office research site.

Eight different tomato varieties were grown on soil raised bed sunder drip irrigation system for seed production purpose at NSTHRI, office research site. Different quantities of seed from the same tomatoe varieties have been produced and shared to different growers free of cost.

Developed nursery of different grapes plants was shared with different growers free of cost.

Wheat varieties Moomal, Khirman, Kiran and SKD-II were successfully tested under agro-climatic condition of Thatta and recommended for cultivation in coastal area of Sindh, he said.

The Director NSTHRI said the institute was also working on the multiplication of banana seedlings of local and exotic high yielding varieties through Tissue Culture Techniques under Pak-China Cooperation Project.

During the current year 20,000 banana tissue cultured plants have been provided to different growers free of cost in Sindh. While, total2800 banana tissue cultured plants had been provided to different growers.