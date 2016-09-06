Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan calls on Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Syed Abrar Hussain called on Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday.

The Ambassador briefed the Minister about situation in Afghanistan and discussed prospects of Afghan investment in Pakistan.

He explained the trade scenario with Afghanistan and suggested measures to increase bilateral trade between the two countries.

The Minister asked to formally initiate proposals regarding increasing Afghan investment in Pakistan and promoting bilateral trade further and hoped that bilateral economic and trade relations between the two brotherly countries would further strengthen.