Pakistan made efforts for peace in Afghanistan: Janjua

ISLAMABAD: British Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Owen Jenkins called on National Security Advisor Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua here on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.



The National Security Advisor stated peace in Afghanistan was vital for Pakistan.

He explained in detail the efforts, Pakistan had made and continued to make to bring peace in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

He also emphasized that the world’s powerful countries should influence the sitting Afghan government to initiate a consolidated and well planned reconciliation process.

Only a political solution is in everyone’s interest, Pakistan could act as a facilitator, he added.

To ensure sustainable peace in the region, Janjua also urged United Kingdom to play a decisive role in resolving Kashmir issue.