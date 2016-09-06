No relief given to masses on account of petroleum prices: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah Tuesday criticising the imposition of sales tax on Petrolium products, argued for passing on the benefit of lower international prices of petroleum products to the masses.

Speaking on a point of order in the House, he said the international market witnessed sharp decline in prices of petroleum products. However, the benefit of lower prices was not being passed on to the masses, he added.

He said the government has further over burdened the people by enhancing 3 per cent and 4 per cent General Sales Tax (GST) on petrol and diesel respectively. He opposed the government bid to use this levy for broadening revenue collection.

Khursheed Shah said democratic governments were meant for welfare of the public. The concept of welfare has now become commercialized, which he added should be discouraged. He alleged that the government pocketed additional $ one billion revenue on account of GST on petroleum products.

Regarding defense day, Shah said that 6th September was an important day in the country’s history when our valiant soldiers and officers defended the motherland at the cost of their lives. Our armed forces rendered supreme sacrifices for defending every inch of our motherland, he said.

He said we should learn from our history. “All federating units have equal rights and we should review our decisions”, to ensure a stronger and homogeneous federation, he said.