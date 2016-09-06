MYC warns the govt not to amend the blasphemy law

KARACHI: The Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) Sindh has rejected on Tuesday the proposed shady registration process and attempts to transform the comprehensive blasphemy law into a useless document.

Following an important meeting of the council in Karachi, the MYC Sindh President Asadullah Bhutto Advocate at a press conference said that any attempt to amend the blasphemy law and to limit the positive role of religious seminaries would be thwarted.

The leader said that the Senate’s functional committee on human rights had done a shameless act while proposing for amendments in the blasphemy law which are against the spirit of the law. He was of the view that the recommendations of the committee are aimed at helping blasphemers.

He, on the behalf of the consortium of all religious parties, said that the council expressed severe reservations over the government’s measure to create hindrances in collection of sacrificial animals’ hides on the Eid-ul-Adha. He demanded of the government to provide a level playing field in this regard to all organizations, except those involved in criminal activities.

MYT President warned the government not to go against the aspirations of the nation and to compel the religious organizations to take to streets. He further said that the government never banned loudspeakers for Indian songs but bar its use for religious sermons which is totally unacceptable.

The council also lambasted the Bangladeshi government for judicial killings of innocent pro-Islamic figures in the country. They also charged the Pakistani government for choosing criminal silence over the issue instead of taking concrete steps to safeguard the lives of those who defended the state of Pakistan.

Bhutto demanded of the government to call for a meeting of the OIC on the issue. He also demanded of the government to take exemplary action against those who chanted slogans against Pakistan.

Representative of Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat-Ulma-e-Islam, Jamaat Gurba-e-Ahl-e-Hadees, Tehreek-e-Islami, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslameen, Jamiat Ittehad-ul-Ulema, Rabta Madaris and others participated in the meeting.