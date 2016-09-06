Murray named in Britain’s squad for Argentina Davis Cup semi

LONDON: Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has been named in Great Britain’s Davis Cup squad for next weekend’s semi-final against Argentina in Glasgow.

Murray opted not to play in Britain’s quarter-final victory in Serbia in July as he recovered after his second Wimbledon triumph.

But the world number two has made himself available for the holders’ clash with Argentina and he was included on Tuesday in a provisional five-man team alongside Kyle Edmund, Dan Evans, Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot.

Murray’s participation could yet depend on how he fares at the US Open, where he eased through to the quarter-finals on Monday with a thumping win over Grigor Dimitrov.

The Davis Cup tie begins at the Emirates Arena on September 16, only five days after the final in New York.

But, unlike the Serbia clash, Murray would not have to contend with a change of surface and, injury permitting, seems almost certain to play.

Captain Leon Smith must cut his team from five to four by the draw next Thursday but could include both Evans and Edmund if Murray is keen once again to play doubles with brother Jamie.

“It has been a great summer for the British players with Andy once again leading from the front and the performances from the players at the US Open gives us a lot of momentum going into the tie,” Smith said.

“We are confident that we can do the job at the Emirates, although we know we are up against an Argentina team with impressive strength in depth, and of course the return to form of Juan Martin del Potro makes their team stronger again.”

Murray’s last Davis Cup action came against Japan in March, when he edged an epic five-setter against Kei Nishikori to win the tie.

He is likely to face Juan Martin del Potro in the Davis Cup semis just weeks after beating the Argentine to win gold in the Olympic singles final in Rio.