Kashmiris consider Pakistan as holy as mosque: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirjaul Haq said Kashmiris considered Pakistan as holy as mosque.

Sirajul Haq in his latest statement said befitting response to be made for any conspiracy against Pakistan by its enemies. He criticised anti-Pakistan elements, saying that few people were raising anti-Pakistan slogan while sitting in London.

Siraj said Narendra Modi’s statement over Balochistan was evidence against India for not accepting Pakistan. He added that JI Bangladesh central leader Mir Quasem Ali was executed over his love to Pakistan soil.