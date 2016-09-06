Kashmir strongest point for country’s defence: DPC

ISLAMABAD: The political and religious parties forming the Defae e Pakistan Council have declared that Kashmir was the strongest point for the country’s defense and it was government responsibility to carry the current freedom movement in Kashmir to its logical end.

The heads of the DPC parties addressing a seminar on the Defense of Pakistan day in the federal capital, announced that the movement for the defense of Pakistan’s geographical and ideological border would be continued under all circumstances.

Addressing the seminar, DPC Chairman Maulana Samiul Haq, said that Kashmir was under curfew for several weeks and the Kashmiris were looking towards Pakistan for help. He stressed that a bold and courageous policy should be evolved on Kashmir issue and the government should take practical steps in this direction and also hold strong protests over the issue. Samiul Haq deplored the executions of pro- Pakistan people in Bangladesh. He said that the Pakistan government was increasing its enemies through its policies.

Jamaat al Dawa chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Attiqur Rahman Khan, Kashmiri leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Maulana Shah Awais Noorani and also spoke on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq said that the Defense Day reminded us of the day when the enemy had attacked this country and the nation and its armed forces had faced the challenge like one man.

He said that Pakistan was now a nuclear power and much stronger than in 1965. He said the nation was proud of its martyrs and the message for the enemy was that if it dared to make a similar mistake again, it would have to suffer a much bigger defeat.

The speakers called upon the government to review its policy for the return of the Afghan refugees. The Afghans had defended this country while the Pakistanis had played the role of the Ansar of Madina. Therefore, no such step should be taken at this stage as could create hostile feelings among the Afghans for this country.

The JI chief said that Indian Premier Modi’s recent remarks proved that the enemy had not accepted Pakistan till now and had encircled this country from all sides. He said the situation demanded that the nation and the government stood united to face the challenge.

Sirajul Haq said that on one hand, a man sitting in London was forcing others to raise slogans of Pakistan Murda Bad, while on the other hand, some people were walking to the gallows in Bangladesh and raising slogan of Pakistan Zinda bad. He said that Mir Qasim Ali had given the message that the Pakistan ideology must be defended at every cost.

He said that the liberation of Kashmir, defense of the country, restoration of peace and law and order in the county required a leadership that had commitment with the Pakistan ideology. He noted that the 22 men committee for lobbying on Kashmir issue did not include any JI man which implied that the government was trying to befool the nation again.