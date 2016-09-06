Kashmir is our lifeline, will continue diplomatic, moral support to freedom movement: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan top military head, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif said, “Kashmir is our lifeline, and we shall continue our diplomatic and moral support to the freedom movement at all levels.”

COAS was addressing central ceremony of Pakistan’s Defence Day on Tuesday where he paid rich tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed life for securing the country on 06 September 1965 war with India.

Army Chief clarified that they are fully aware of all Covert and Overt intrigues and intentions of enemies. He said, “Be the challenge military or diplomatic, be the danger on the borders or within the cities, we know our friends and foes all too well. We know well how to abide by bonds of friendship and how to avenge upon our enemies.”

He said the war of September 1965 was a glorious chapter of national history that bestowed a new determination and unity upon the people of the country. The supreme valour of the men and officers of Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy has made the day the most distinguished day in the history of Pakistani Nation, he added.

While commenting over ongoing war against terrorism, Army Chief said the country was facing menace of terrorism and an unconventional war where the nation and the armed forces rendered countless sacrifices side by side.

He detailed that the country was facing terrorists attacks almost on a daily basis as no part of the country, including defence installations, was beyond the enemy’s reach. The writ of the state had practically ended in many parts of the country. North Waziristan had become a hotbed of terrorists. Doubts and misgivings about War on Terrorism were common in many circles.

Operation Zarb-e-Azb

“But, Ladies and Gentlemen, as Chief of Army Staff, I held full faith in the capabilities and resolve of the Armed Forces of Pakistan. It was this faith that encouraged us to launch Operation Zarb-e-Azb.”

“We named Operation Zarb-e-Azb after the Sword of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) so that we’d be guided on every step by the Edicts of Allah Almighty and the examples of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). This sword can only be raised for the protection of the oppressed and the innocent and to eradicate evil and disorder from the land.”

“The process of indiscrimante elimination of terrorists from our soil that we started two years ago in the form of Operation Zarb-e-Azb has attained its laid down military objectives, and, today, the Green banner flutters proudly over all parts of our dear homeland.”

“Since the start of Operation Zarb-e-Azb, we have undertaken over 19,000 operations across the length and breadth of the country to overcome terrorism. In this long voyage of success, Pakistan Army has been aided by invaluable sacrifices rendered by Rangers, Frontier Corps, Police and Levies. Our Intelligence Agencies have played a vital role in these achievements.”

“The success of Zarb-e-Azb results from unparalleled Tri-Services cooperation. Especially Pakistan Air Force has worked in close harmony with Pakistan Army at every stage of this operation. This mutual harmony of the Armed Forces is our treasured asset.”

During the War on Terrorism, almost 18,000 innocent citizens and 5,000 officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces have laid their lives while over 48,000 Pakistanis have suffered serious injuries, Army Chief said.

TDPs repatriation process

He said that Pakistan Army is now vigorously engaged in all the projects for the better and brighter future for Temporarily Displaced Person (TDPs) and their coming generations while the repatriation process for the TDPs will also be concluded soon.

Enemies of Pakistan

He said some elements are trying to create an atmosphere of mistrust in the nation towards security and intelligence organizations at the time when Army and Law Enforcement personnel are putting their lives at stake to curb the facilitators, abettors, financiers and sympathisers of the enemies. He clarified that their morale remained high despite all these misgivings and accusations.

Afghanistan peace process

“We are sincerely playing our active role for peace in Afghanistan. But some self-seeking quarters that are definitely not sincere towards Afghanistan, are obstructing these efforts. I bear upon such elements that Afghanistan is our neighbour and brother Islamic country. Peace and stability there is vital to Pakistan’s own interest,”

“Better management of international border between the two countries takes precedence in our national interest. We want to establish an effective border management mechanism in concert with Afghan government. I am certain that a better peace environment will lead to our shared economic progress.”

“We desire peaceful relations with all our neighbours but the fact can never be overlooked that the true assurance of peace in the region is the balance of power. Despite all external machinations and instigations, we are ever prepared for the defence of our borders and are capable to defend our dear homeland in all domains, may it be conventional or unconventional.”

Kashmir freedom movement

He clarified, “Kashmir is our lifeline, and we shall continue our diplomatic and moral support to the freedom movement at all levels.”

The Army Chief saluted great sacrifices of the people of Indian Held Kashmir for their right of self-determination. The oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir were once again suffering worst form of state terrorism and repression for demanding their due rights.

The true solution for the struggle for self-determination resided not in raining bullets upon the defenceless Kashmiri people but in heeding to their voice and respecting their aspirations. Kashmir issue can only be resolved by implementing the resolutions adopted by the United Nations (UN).

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project

General Raheel Sharif said, “The greatest example of a relationship based on mutual respect and principle of equality in the region is the Pak-China friendship. CPEC is the paramount evidence of this relationship. This great project will not only consolidate our mutual economic relations but will also help the overall prosperity of the region. Its timely completion and protection is our national undertaking. I would like to assure that we shall not allow any external force to obstruct it and any such attempt will be dealt with iron hands.”

Martyrs of War on Terrorism

While concluding his address, COAS saluted the innocent children of Army Public School (APS), the youthful students of Bacha Khan University, Balochistan’s lawyers, martyrs of the nation, valiant men of the Armed Forces, Intelligence Agencies, Rangers, Police, and Levies whose lives were laid in the defence of the country and the everlasting greatness of their resolute families.

Army Chief expressed his proud to command the country’s army whose officers and men held aloft the traditions of the great heroes of yore. He said, “I have an unwavering faith in the courage and determination of each of my countrymen. Especially our youth is the herald, custodian and guarantor of Pakistan’s bright future. On behalf of my entire nation, I want to impress upon the enemies of peace and humanity that if we can win, we also know how to protect our victory.” In his concluding words, Army Chief prayed that Allah Almighty be their Guide and Protector, he raised slogans Long Live Pakistan Army and Pakistan.