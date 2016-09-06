JI to lodge sit-in in Islamabad on Sept 8 against silence over Bangladesh executions

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), will stage a sit-in in front of the Prime Minister’s Secretariat in Islamabad on September eight, to protest against Pakistan’ government’s criminal silence over the executions of pro- Pakistan leaders in Bangladesh, JI Deputy chief, Mian Muhammad Aslam, told a news conference in the federal capital on Tuesday.

The JI deputy chief said that BD Premier Hasina Wajid was an Indian puppet and was busy in vendetta by holding mock trials of JI leaders who tried to save Bangladesh from falling in India’s lap. He said it was unfortunate that Islamabad and the Pak armed forces were silent on the issue.

He said that the sacrifices made by the JI leaders in 1971 were not for the Jamaat but for Pakistan and the Pakistan ideology. He said that the issue related to the Pakistan government and the Pak army. He said if a voice was not raised against the BD trials and executions, there would be hardly anyone to stand in support of the government and the armed forces in any difficult situation in future.

The JI central leader said that every citizen had a legal right to stand for the defense of his country. He said that the government’s indifference had emboldened New Delhi to prepare lists of the armed forces personnel for such trials.

He stressed upon the government to present the 1974 tripartite agreement between Pakistan, Bangladesh and India before the international court of justice, the UN and the OIC . He said it was astonishing that Hasina Wajid had thought of holding these trial after 45 years of the creation of Bangladesh and the human rights bodies and the UN were completely silent because the victims were Muslims.