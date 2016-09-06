JI membership campaign in full swing across Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Monday night inaugurated more party offices in Orangi Town and other areas.

In this regard, a rally was taken out to Orangi sector 11 and 16. Engr. Naeem was overwhelmingly welcomed in these areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr. Naeem said that the JI is a party of common men. He said that JI would not put Karachiites on the mercy of thugs.

The JI leader said that the people of Karachi had already witnessed massive devastation in last three decades and that the city is no more capable of facing any more bloodshed and lawlessness.

He was of the view that weakening the economic hub of Pakistan is on the top of the agenda of anti-Pakistan forces.

Mohajir people have become the most oppressed community in Pakistan, he said and added that so-called political leaders used them for their own interests.

In his address, he appealed masses, particularly youngsters to join the hands with JI for the betterment of the city and its future.

Engr. Naeem said that the JI’s demand of a RS 500 billion special development package for Karachi is quite justified.