Japan provides worth Rs 2 billion for security equipment

ISLAMABAD: The Japanese government has provided Airport Security Equipment worth 1.94 billion Japanese Yen, equivalent to around Rs 2 billion or US$ 20 million for three major international airports at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi for enhancing security measures at these airports.



The equipment handing-over ceremony graced by Federal Secretary for Aviation, Muhammad Ifran along with others was held here at the Islamabad International Airport.

Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, handed over the list of Airport Security Equipment to the Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Air Marshal (Retd) Asim Suleiman which consists of Explosive Detection Systems, Vehicle Scanners and Cargo Vehicle Scanners.

Yasuhiro Tojo, Chief Representative, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in his statement at the handing over ceremony said “balanced and stable regional development by supporting security enhancement is one of the priority areas of JICA rolling plan and country assistance policy for Pakistan”.

The Ambassador Kurai, while speaking on the occasion, said, “Security enhancement is indispensable for successful socio-economic development of Pakistan and the Government of Japan remains committed to supporting Pakistan in this field”.

The equipment embraces the latest technology matching the international security standards set by the United States (US), the European Union (EU) and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and it is expected that not only risk of security related incidents at the three airports will be reduced, but also it will contribute to the improvement of operation of the airports.

In this context, Ambassador Kurai mentioned, “It is a great pleasure for me to mention that with the help of Japan the international flights departing from Pakistan will gain more credibility and the passengers would also feel more comfortable and safe while traveling to different destinations via these airports”.

In addition to this project, Japan has been assisting Pakistan by implementing various projects in the field of security.

On July 4th, the Government of Japan agreed to extend a Grant Aid worth 200 million Japanese Yen, equivalent to around Rs. 205 million, under which a Japan Technology Face Recognition System will be installed at the Karachi International Airport.

The project of provision of the security equipment to Karachi and Bin Qasim International Ports is now in progress, which includes container scanners which will benefit to Pakistan for import and export.

Moreover, in collaboration with UNODC Pakistan, Japan has started the 4-year project on strengthening border management and illegal drug control from this May.

At the end of the ceremony, Ambassador Kurai emphasized the hope that Japanese assistance will contribute to strengthening the bond of friendship between Japan and Pakistan.