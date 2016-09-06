Imran Khan announces date for Raiwind march

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday announced for organising a protest march in Raiwind against the government on September 24.

Imran Khan while addressing a rally in Karachi unveiled date to hold grand march in Raiwind on September 24 in connection with anti-government protests.

While commenting over his recent visit to Karachi, Imran said he decided to visit Karachi after hearing anti-Pakistan speech delivered by Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder which he termed as the bid to divide the country. The PTI chief said he wanted to ensure Karachiites that they were not alone.

He alleged that Altaf Hussain had killed MQM’s central leader Azeem Tariq due to being threatened by his skills. He said Mohajirs did not need to prove their patriotism as he will always stand besides the community which sacrificed most during bloodshed of partition.

During his speech, Imran Khan alleged that PM Nawaz Sharif was responsible for destruction of national institutions to hide his corruption. He expressed his aims to expose all corruption bids of the current rulers through his political campaign across the country.